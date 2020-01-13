Off-duty detective struck by car, killed after helping woman

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office shows Detective Amber Leist. Leist, 41, was off duty when she was struck and killed by a car after she helped an elderly woman cross a street in Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, authorities said. She died at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Leist, a 12-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the West Hollywood station. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s detective was struck and killed by a car after she helped an elderly woman cross a street in Los Angeles.

The LA County Sheriff’s office says the accident occurred Sunday as Detective Amber Leist was returning to her vehicle after assisting the woman.

The 41-year-old died at a hospital. She was a 12-year veteran of the department. The sheriff says the driver of the car that hit her pulled over and tried to help her.

The police department is investigating. No further details were immediately released about the accident.