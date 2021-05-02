North Dakota man sets goal to go on 50 dates in all 50 states

(WTAJ) — A 23-year-old from North Dakota made it his goal to go on 50 dates in 50 states, because he was bored during the pandemic and wanted a way to meet new people.

Up next on the list is the “Green Mountain State,” as he heads to Vermont for his 33rd date.



It was an idea Matt Wurnig thought of while in lockdown.

“So I knew everything was turning virtual and zoom was on the rise so i decided to go on a virtual date in every single state,” Wurnig said.

After posting highlights of his virtual dates, he gained traction on TikTok, getting up to 6.9 million likes.

Then, he made the decision to meet each person in person.

“Its really cool to meet all kinds of different people to really grow in that way and connect with all the different kinds of people, not just my dates, but also their families, roommates, friends,” Wurnig added.

Wurnig drives his truck to each state and stays in a hotel. He says, each woman, decides what they do for their date.

“But they basically plan it since they know what there is to do for fun in each state compared to me,” Wurnig continued/

And his next date is with 21 year old Colby Reynolds from Rutland County, Vermont. She says she saw him on TikTok.

“He just popped up and it was in the beginning when he was still looking for dates and i saw that Vermont was still up and i messaged him and the next day he messaged me back,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is excited to show him the natural beauty the state has to offer.

“I feel like its a close knit community and just like the specialness of the nature and how beautiful it is up here, its very untouched.”

All 50 women have a group chat they use to keep in touch with each other. Reynolds says the best part has been meeting new people.

“Just having 49 new friends and having such a close bond with them, it’s like we have known each other forever,” Reynolds added.