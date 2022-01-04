No Powerball jackpot winner, drawing now stands at $575 million

In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot rolled into top 10 largest jackpot in Powerball history following Monday night’s drawing that turned up no tickets matching all six numbers.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing stands at around $575 million, making it the 9th largest jackpot in history, according to Powerball’s website. It has a cash value of $409.3 million.

The winning numbers on Monday were white balls 2, 13, 32, 33 and 48. The Powerball number was 22.

More than 1.8 million tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. Officials said some of the top-winning tickets included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each in Connecticut and Texas. There was also a winning Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Montana.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California back in October when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize, the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball history and the 7th largest in the U.S. lottery history.

Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

9. Est. $575 Million – Jan. 5, 2022

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

Jackpot winners get to choose to receive their prizes as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Tickets are just $2 to play.