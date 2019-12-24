Newly released email causes uproar

(WTAJ/CNN) — The fight over whether witnesses should be called in a Senate impeachment trial, is reaching new heights.

Less than two hours after President Trump finished a phone call asking Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden.

White House Official Michael Duffey sent an email telling the defense department to ” hold off” on military aid to Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his colleagues this morning.

He says the email is evidence that the white house needs to release more documents and witnesses related to the impeachment case.

“What we need to do is to listen to the arguments, have a written questioning period, and then decide whether we need witnesses or not,” said Mitch McConnell: Senate Majority Leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won’t send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until the ground rules for the trial are established.

President Trump slammed Pelosi on Twitter, accusing the speaker of “crying” about fairness in the Senate and saying she will lose congress in the next election.