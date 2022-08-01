(WTAJ)– A barber in New York is offering free haircuts to officers with the Rochester Police Department to help show support after an officer was killed in a shooting.

“All day today I’m going to be giving free haircuts to all RPD and surrounding officers, their families, whoever,” barber Tim Hicks said.

He says he got the idea after one RPD officer, who happened to be a long-time client, canceled his appointment because of the shooting.

“I put out a quick post and it just spread like wild flowers.”

One local resident stopped by to support and shared how important Hicks is to the community.

“I think it shows that he’s a part of the fiber of our community and showing his support the people and again the community,” resident Justin Barrett said.

Hicks shared one thing he wants his community to take from this event is there is always a need to take care of one another.

“We’re all humans and we have to take care of each other. We’re here for one life. Its either the shortest or longest thing we’re going to do and you’ve got to make it count,“ Hicks said.