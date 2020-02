WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — The United States Post office has released a special new stamp to help treat PTSD and to help those who suffer from it.

The stamp, costing 65 cents, is a little higher than the average stamp. All the proceeds and that extra 10 cents go to help those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Tens of millions of Americans will suffer from PTSD at some point in their lifetime.

The stamps are available now at your local post office, and also online.