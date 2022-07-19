Christmas is five months away, but companies are already putting out the latest toys that will likely be on kids’ wish lists this year.

The Toy Insider recently had them on display at its latest event in New York. Many of the new toys hitting store shelves incorporate technology. “They’re using technology in toys in ways that really help kids learn and grow,” says Laurie Schacht, President and Chief Toy Officer at The Toy Insider.

That includes the Snorble. The personal robot can be a teacher, showing kids a color and then asking them what the color is. The device can also help children develop a better sleep schedule and even comfort them if they have a bad dream.

There’s also the Vital Hero, a wearable band that gets kids moving. The interactive tracker combines gaming with physical activity.

A new handheld device from RUKUSfx allows kids make their own music. The speaker puts out a song, but children can change up the beat and timing by motioning their wrist in different directions.

There are also new dolls on the marke, including characters from the Netflix series Karma’s World.

But no matter what the toy is, prepare to pay more. “Because the prices of the toys are higher because of inflation,” Schacht says. She adds there is some good news. The toy shortages that hit the market the past couple of years are easing, but parents should still plan to shop early to make sure they get the toys they want.