New study shows red meat is bad for your health

(CNN) — You may have heard of recent studies indicating that red and processed meat isn’t bad for your health, but a new study claims otherwise.

Today, JAMA, the Internal Medicine Journal, weighed in on the debate.

Its long-term analysis on 30,000 people found that there’s a small, but significant risk of death, if you eat two servings of processed meat or unprocessed red meat.

It also found risks for cardiovascular disease for those eating two servings a week of processed meat, unprocessed red meat, or poultry.

They also note that the risk involved with poultry could be tied to frying the meat or eating the skin.