New Hampshire bishop accused of abusing teenage boy

FILE— In this Dec. 8, 2011 file photo, Bishop Peter Libasci, center, arrives at the Cathedral of St. Joseph for his Installation service as the Tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Manchester, in Manchester, N.H. A lawsuit is accusing the head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire of sexually abusing a teenager when he was a priest in New York. Bishop Libasci is accused in the lawsuit of abusing the unidentified youngster, who was 12- or 13-years-old at the time, on numerous occasions in 1983 and 1984. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

(AP) (WTAJ)–A lawsuit is accusing the head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire of sexual abuse when he served as a priest in New York in the 1980s.

Bishop Peter Anthony Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester is accused in the lawsuit of abusing a male youth in 1983 and 1984.

The lawsuit was filed July 14 in state Supreme Court in Suffolk County. It alleges that the boy was fondled and groped.

The diocese said it was aware of the lawsuit but that Libasci’s status remains unchanged.