New breed competing in a popular dog show

(CBS) — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is underway in New York City, and this year there’s a new breed competing.

Hilary Lane met some of the thousands of pooches getting ready to compete.

For Melinda Hughes and her dog Moses, it’s a day of grooming and puppy love at the 144th Westminster Dog Show.

“Because his coat is so big, it takes me three hours to dry him when I bathe him, so it is an ordeal,” said Melinda Hughes: Dog owner.

They traveled to New York from Oklahoma with their eye set on the top award, Best in Show.

“This is a bucket list item for me. I have been doing this for 34 years, and this is always something I have wanted to do,” said Hughes.

Handlers are spending the day buffing, brushing, blowing.

Taking extra steps to flatiron, wrapping dozens of rubber bands, primping these prizes to perfection, making for some very pooped pooches.

New this year, the Azawakh joins the competition, bringing the total number of breeds to 204.

For some, the show is a family affair.

Venus, a bomb detection dog, is hard at work, keeping everyone at the show safe.

Last year her mom won best in breed at Westminster, and this year, her sister is competing.

It is nice that she is protecting them as well as everyone else. It is what she does, she is very good at it, and she enjoys what she does,” said Ed Mayer: Dog owner.

Westminster is the second oldest sporting event in the country; only The Kentucky Derby is older.

As they say, every dog has its day, but only one can be the top dog Tuesday night when the Best of Show trophy is awarded.