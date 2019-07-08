New bills introduced aimed at lowering price of prescription drugs

WASHINGTON — Senators are considering a series of bills aimed at bringing down the price of prescription drugs and improving access to healthcare in rural communities.

Senator Tim Kaine is pushing the “Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019” which includes bills aimed at reducing the price of prescription drugs by increasing competition and expanding telehealth.

President Trump says Americans are paying too much for prescription drugs.

“Why should other nation’s pay much less than us?” President Trump asked.

The President says he’s planning an executive order on drug pricing to prevent the U.S. from being overcharged.

“We are working on a favorite nations clause where we pay whatever the lowest nation’s price is,” President Trump says.

Lawmakers say the rising cost of healthcare is hurting U.S. families and Senators say they are also considering solutions.

“Passing a package of bills together to control healthcare costs,” Senator Kaine said.

Senator Kaine and members of the Health Education Labor and Pension Committee says part of their plan includes bringing down prescription drug prices and expanding the use of technology.

“Dealing with expanding telehealth infrastruction to help us better deliver healthcare in rural areas,” Senator Kaine said.

Senator Kaine says the proposed legislation promotes education for doctors through video conferences, but Kaine says the bill does not set aside funding to improve critical broadband service.

Lawmakers want to include money for broadband service as part of the $2 trillion infrastructure deal, but talks between the White House and Democratic leaders crumbled weeks ago.

“I would love rural broadband,” President Trump said. “We are working on it and I would love to have the Democrats come back and talk about infrastructure.”

The President won’t give a timeline on when infrastructure negotiations will resume, but both the administration and Democrats say lowering healthcare costs for consumers is a top priority.