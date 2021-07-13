National Fry Day: Where you can find the deals, freebies on french fries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday, July 13, is National French Fries Day. There are several restaurants offering deals to help you celebrate.
American soldiers were first introduced to fries while they were stationed in Belgium during World War I. Fries, or French fries, are actually one of the most popular side dishes in the world.
National Fry Day 2021:
- White Castle: At participating White Castle locations you can get a free small order of french fries with a coupon on its website or via its app. No purchase is necessary.
- Lion’s Choice – St. Louis-based chain of restaurants is offering free regular-sized fries with any purchase.
- McDonald’s – You can get free fries from McDonald’s by downloading the app, opting-in for rewards and adding the deal for medium fries to your cart.
- Rally’s or Checkers – Pay just one dollar for fries of any size and they will donate it to the No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in America.
- Hardee’s – Sign up for email newsletters and get a coupon for a free small fry and small beverage with the purchase of any Original Angus Burger.
- Wendy’s – The restaurant is giving away a free large order of fries with any purchase via the app.
- Arby’s: If you’re signed up for the chain’s emails, get a free large fries with a purchase when you show an email through July 18. Choose either curly or crinkle fries. For a limited time, Arby’s has $1 kids meals with the purchase of a regular-priced meal.
- Burger King: Find deals on the app and at Bk.com/offers. They’re also celebrating Soft-serve month with free cones or ice cream cups with a $1 purchase through the BK app or BK.com
- Red Robin: The chain has bottomless fries for dine-in orders. And through July 18, purchase an online gift card and get 10% off a $25 minimum purchase.
French Fries Day was created to celebrate this universal food. Whether you have French fries when you get McDonald’s or you often cook your own fries at home, there is no denying that this potato dish can take almost any meal to the next level.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.