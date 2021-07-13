National Fry Day: Where you can find the deals, freebies on french fries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday, July 13, is National French Fries Day. There are several restaurants offering deals to help you celebrate.

American soldiers were first introduced to fries while they were stationed in Belgium during World War I. Fries, or French fries, are actually one of the most popular side dishes in the world.

National Fry Day 2021:

French Fries Day was created to celebrate this universal food. Whether you have French fries when you get McDonald’s or you often cook your own fries at home, there is no denying that this potato dish can take almost any meal to the next level.