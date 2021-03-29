National eviction ban extended through June 30, CDC says

(WTRF) — The national eviction ban is being extended through June 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.

The protection was scheduled to expire in two days, on March 31.

The CDC says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Around 20% of adult renters said they didn’t pay last month’s rent, according to a survey published in March by the Census Bureau.

The order states: “Subject to the limitations under “Applicability,” a landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person1 with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, shall not evict any covered person from any residential property in any jurisdiction to which this Order applies during the effective period of the Order.”