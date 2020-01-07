Na na na na na na na na Batmobile!

(CNN) — A Michigan Man is building a customized Batmobile at the request of “The Lansing Batman”.

But it isn’t just for kicks and giggles.

It’s so he can help children in his community.

“The Lansing Batman” has been saving the day for kids in the hospital since 2016, making an impact in organizations like Make A Wish foundation and the american cancer society.

So when Batman approached Aaron Aikman about building his very own Batmobile, there was no second guessing.

The Batmobile will be a mixture of a dune buggy and 1985 oldsmobile toronado.

Aikman plans to assemble it together to make the most realistic version.

He says that while it’s an expensive process and funds typically come out of his own pockets, it’s for a good cause.

Aikman also says most of the materials being used are recycled or donated.

He says he plans to have his Batmobile finished by May.