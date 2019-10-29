Multiple homes catch fire after small plane hits NJ home

COLONIA, N.J. (WCBS) — A Cessna 414A small plane crashed into a home in Colonia, New Jersey, setting three buildings on fire Tuesday morning.

The FAA said the plane crashed into the home at 84 Berkley Avenue at around 11 a.m.

Fire erupted at the home that was hit and quickly spread to two neighboring homes. Up to 200 firefighters from nine different firehouses battled the fires.

Only the pilot was on board, officials said, and no-one on the ground was injured. The condition of the pilot wasn’t immediately known.

A small plane crashed into a home in Colonia, N.J. (credit: Facebook/Michael Yonone)

“This is all hands on deck,” said John McCormac, mayor of Woodbridge Township.

The fires were brought under control by around 12:30 p.m.

The plane was lodged in the back of the house it hit, McCormac said.

“There was nobody home at the time, which was very fortunate. There was a car in the driveway, so everybody thought somebody was home, but nobody was home, they confirmed with the owner,” said McCormac. “Right now, we don’t believe any civilians on the ground were impacted by the crash.”

The FAA and NTSB officials are on their way to the scene to investigate.