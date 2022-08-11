LOS ANGELES, CA (WTAJ) – The maker of the monkeypox vaccine is expressing reservations about the FDA’s decision earlier this week to change the way the vaccine is administered to stretch the nation’s limited supply.

The concern comes as the United States reports more than 10 thousand cases, according to the latest CDC figures.

“This will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five fold,” Dr, Robert Califf, FDA Commissioner said.

On Tuesday, August 9 FDA commissioner Doctor Robert Califf explained that administering the shot just under the top layer of the skin instead of the traditional method requires only a fraction of the vaccine. Which would stretch the nation’s limited supply.

“The experience of our clinic has been seen across the country. demand for vaccine is immense,” Dr. Kevin Ard, Massachusetts General Hospital Sexual Health Clinic said.

But in a letter, Bavarian Nordic Questioned the FDA’S decision. They wrote that the new approach “results in increase reactogenicity” and this “may have a negative impact on vaccine uptake and coverage.”

In a series of tweets Thursday, August 11 the FDA commissioners defended the agency’s decision, saying the new dosing regimen resulted in some side effects but they were manageable.

New federal data shows the U.S. has distributed roughly 60 percent of its monkeypox vaccine supply. This, as the CDC reports more than 10-thousand cases of the virus nationwide — including more than 600 cases here in Los Angeles county.

Clinicians are also calling on federal health officials to make it easier to prescribe the antiviral treatment tecovirimat also known as T-Poxx.

“the protocol requirements are still labor intensive //”Providing care for our patients should not be this hard,” Dr. Mary Foote, NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said.

A new CDC study finds the Monkeypox virus appears to survive for at least 15 days on surfaces such as clothing and bedding.