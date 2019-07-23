Mom charged with murder after dropping baby during parking lot fight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — After a fight in a parking lot while holding her 3-month-old baby where she dropped him, police arrested Karen Harrison for murder, cruelty to children, and other charges.

The baby fell out of Harrison’s arms during the altercation as you can see in the surveillance footage from the store they were at.

The footage is edited due to the nature of it, but some may still find it disturbing.

The fight happened on Friday and the baby was taken to the hospital the next day before pronounced dead.

One witness wonders why she didn’t just avoid the situation. “You have a baby. Just avoid it altogether,” she told WALB.

Police charged another woman, Carnita Clark, with false statements and obstruction, she’s accused of lying to police about what happened to the baby.

The other woman in the fight hasn’t been charged yet. The body is set for an autopsy and police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be possible.