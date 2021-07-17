Missing University of Oklahoma professor found after going missing on hike in Nevada

Ron Bolen’s daughter Meredith confirmed her father was found alive and dehydrated, and was taken to a hospital.(KFOR)

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KFOR) (WTAJ)– A University of Oklahoma professor who went missing in Nevada during a hike has been found.

Ron Bolen’s daughter, Meredith Bolen, confirmed to KFOR on Saturday that Bolen was found, is alive, and is being brought down from a mountain by rescue personnel.

Bolan was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., upon reaching Boundary Peak in Inyo National Forest.

Ron Bolen’s daughter Meredith confirmed her father was found alive and dehydrated, and was taken to a hospital. (KFOR)

She said her father is dehydrated, but she was able to speak with him.

The Esmerelda County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. National Forestry Service conducted a search for Ron Bolen, who is an avid climber and well-traveled.

He is being taken to a hospital, Meredith Bolen said.