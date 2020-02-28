Milwaukee searches for answers after brewery shooting

(CBS) — The city of Milwaukee is searching for answers after a gunman killed five people at a brewery on Wednesday.

It happened at the Molson Coors plant, a sprawling 20-building complex in an area known as “Miller Town.”

Investigators say the gunman turned his weapon on himself.

The CEO of Molson Coors confirmed the man was an active brewery employee, and so were his five victims.

“If I hadn’t stopped to talk to the guy who was relieving me, I probably would’ve been one of those guys. I know that for a fact because I would’ve walked right into what was going on,” said Randy Chenowith: Brewery worker.

A local apparel company is reaching out to the brewery employees, giving away t-shirts with the words “Miller Strong” printed on them.