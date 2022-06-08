(NewsNation) — Pentagon leaders announced that ongoing military recruitment is down 23% off their annual target. This comes as the military is boosting incentives to reel in recruits.

For example, a six-year active duty enlistment in the U.S. Army has a sign-on bonus of up to $50,000, but the number of new enlistees is still lagging far behind the goal.

The Army’s recruiting command says that awareness has been a recruiting challenge and that 50% of youth say they know little to nothing about military service.

The majority of recruits come from eight states: California, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Texas, which has the largest percentage of recruits.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s 2020 propensity report found only 11% of teens and young adults, between 16 and 21 years old, planned on future service in the military. In fall 2018, that number was 13%.

The survey also found that as people get older, their interest in joining the military declines.

The top three reasons respondents gave for considering joining the U.S. military were pay/money, to pay for future education and travel.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The top reasons for not joining the military were the possibility of physical injury/death, the possibility of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or emotional/psychological issues and the possibility of sexual harassment/assault.

In 2021, nearly one in four U.S. servicewomen reported being sexually assaulted in the military, and 32% of respondents cited the “possibility of sexual harassment/assault” as a reason not to join the military.