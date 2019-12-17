Men get probation for trying to access Trump’s tax returns

(AP) — Two men have been given two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service for trying to hack the IRS to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Andrew Harris of Philadelphia and Justin Hiemstra of St. Paul Park, Minnesota, both pleaded guilty to federal computer fraud charges.

They were sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. The men were students at Haverford College outside Philadelphia in 2016 when they used a school computer lab to try to gain access to Trump’s federal tax information.

Trump has long refused to release his tax returns.