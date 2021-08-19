Medical examiner: Illinois man visiting park killed by bear

FILE – In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Conservation groups sued the U.S. government Tuesday, March 31, 2020 over livestock grazing in a Wyoming forest, saying grizzly bears are too often killed by ranchers and wildlife managers for pursuing cattle in such settings. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The chief medical examiner in North Carolina says a man visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year was likely killed by a bear.

A news release from the National Park Service said Thursday that the death of Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois, was the second bear-related fatality in the history of the park.

Park rangers said at the time that Madura’s remains were found after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area” on Sept. 11, 2020.

The bear was located by rangers and euthanized.