McDonald’s employees plan strike on Tuesday against sexual harassment of teen employees

A woman uses her mobile phone outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing on May 6, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

McDonald’s employees in multiple cities across the country are planning to walk out Tuesday to protest the company’s handling of sexual harassment after a 14-year-old Pittsburgh employee was allegedly raped by her manager.

The manager in question at the Pittsburgh-based McDonald’s was a registered sex offender at the time he was hired, according to our partners at The Hill. Fight for $15, the group behind the walkout, says the company has allowed the rampant harassment of teenage workers at its franchises.

“I’m going on strike because, despite years of protests, McDonald’s still refuses to take responsibility for the countless women and teenagers who face harassment on the job at its stores across the globe,” said Jamelia Fairley, a McDonald’s employee in Sanford, Fla., who is suing the company over its alleged failure to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged that the owners of 22 McDonald’s restaurants in Arizona, California and Nevada subjected teenage employees to sexual harassment, including what they called “constant groping.”

McDonald’s announced new guidelines in April requiring franchisees to undergo anti-harassment training, survey their employees and allow for workers to report their concerns. The guidelines came in response to the mass of recent complaints.

“Every single person working at a McDonald’s restaurant deserves to feel safe and respected when they come to work, and sexual harassment and assault have no place in any McDonald’s restaurant,” the company said in a statement to The Hill. “We know more work is needed to further our workplace ambitions, which is why all 40,000 McDonald’s restaurants will be assessed and accountable to Global Brand Standards.”