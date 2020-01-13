Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor

by: Associated Press

In this still frame from livestreamed video provided by law enforcement, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas. The footage was broadcast online by the church according to a law enforcement official, who provided the image to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP)

AUSTIN (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a church in December.

Abbott on Monday gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage. Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team.

He shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary.

Two parishioners were killed in the attack. Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.  

