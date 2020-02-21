Lori Vallow set to make first Kauai court appearance Friday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, is scheduled to appear in a Kauai courtroom on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.
Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on Thursday.
Madison County, ID Affidavit of Probable Cause – Lori Vallow (Text)
She has been charged with Desertion and Non-Support of Dependent Children Under 18 Years of Age, which is a felony. She also faces multiple other charges linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.
Criminal Complaint Lori Vallow (Text)
The kids have been missing since September.
Extradition Document Lori Vallow (Text)
