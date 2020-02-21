Lori Vallow set to make first Kauai court appearance Friday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, is scheduled to appear in a Kauai courtroom on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on Thursday.

DV.load(“https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6783154-Madison-County-ID-Affidavit-of-Probable-Cause.js”, { responsive: true, container: “#DV-viewer-6783154-Madison-County-ID-Affidavit-of-Probable-Cause” }); Madison County, ID Affidavit of Probable Cause – Lori Vallow (PDF)
Madison County, ID Affidavit of Probable Cause – Lori Vallow (Text)

She has been charged with Desertion and Non-Support of Dependent Children Under 18 Years of Age, which is a felony. She also faces multiple other charges linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.

DV.load(“https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6783155-Criminal-Complaint-Lori-Vallow.js”, { responsive: true, container: “#DV-viewer-6783155-Criminal-Complaint-Lori-Vallow” }); Criminal Complaint Lori Vallow (PDF)
Criminal Complaint Lori Vallow (Text)

The kids have been missing since September.

DV.load(“https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6783156-Extradition-Document-Lori-Vallow.js”, { responsive: true, container: “#DV-viewer-6783156-Extradition-Document-Lori-Vallow” }); Extradition Document Lori Vallow (PDF)
Extradition Document Lori Vallow (Text)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

