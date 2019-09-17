Live like the characters in Downton Abbey

(CNN) — Living a life of luxury might not be your every day, but it can be reality for a night.

Complete with a butler to cater to your every whim.

To honor the release of the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie, Highclere Castle is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity on November 26th.

The estate gained international fame when it appeared in the series and it’s now headed to the big screen.

For one night only, two guests will be given the royal treatment and even be allowed to spend the night in a private room in the castle.

The stay features a traditional dinner in the state dining room and private tour of the grounds.

While the price is actually affordable at under $200, you will need more than money to make this dream a reality.

You will have to be quick to secure the reservation once it opens on October 1st.

It is first come, first serve.