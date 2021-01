An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — The American Eagle Foundation has set up a Bald Eagle Nest Cam in anticipation of two new eggs that are soon to hatch.

The foundation’s Northeast Florida Bald Eagle Nest Cam is part of their overall mission to promote conservation and education of Bald Eagles and other birds of prey.

Known as “The Hamlet,” the NEFL eagle cam can be watched live on the American Eagle Foundations website nefleaglecam.org.

