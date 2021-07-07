‘Let’s change history’ Heinz petitions for hot dogs, buns to be sold in same numbers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the age-old question: “Why do hot dogs come in packs of 10 while hot dog buns come in packs of 8?”

Well, this time, the Heinz Company decided they didn’t want answers, they want action!

Heinz created a whole website and started a petition online that calls for hot dog packages and buns to be sold in the same amount.

The company wants to bring both sides together to make a deal to even things up, calling it the “Heinz Hot Dog Pact.”

Ironically, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council claim that eating a hot dog with ketchup is “unacceptable” while that seems to be Heinz’s most popular condiment.

WHAT IS THE HOT DOG PACT:

“Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we’ve decided enough is enough. That’s why we started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact. We’re calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all. We need your signatures more than ever. Let’s change hot dog history together,” the website reads.

As seen on Twitter, H.J. Heinz has clearly been befuddled by these uneven packs for many years, and he’s looking to make a “historic” change.

To join the Heinz cause and sign the petition, which has over 3,000 signatures, you can do so on their website www.heinzhotdogpact.com.