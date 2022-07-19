NEW YORK, (CBS Newspath) – The legalization of marijuana may be the cause of increased traffic crashes, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Researches look at five states that allow the use of recreation pot. They found that there was a 5.8% increase in the rates of injuries from crashes.

Fatal injuries jumped more than 4% after the start of retail sales of Marijuana.

The study includes data from Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, and Nevada.