Lawsuit filed against Ben & Jerry’s

(WTAJ/CNN) — Ben and Jerry’s says its ice cream comes from “happy cows,” But does it really?

One man says no, and he’s suing the company.

James Ehlers, who ran for Governor of Vermont last year, says that slogan is false advertising.

According to his lawsuit, less than half the milk and cream Ben and Jerry’s uses comes from farms that participate in Vermont’s “Caring Dairy” program.

He alleges the rest of it comes from factory farms.

Ehlers says Ben and Jerry’s customers pay a premium for the company’s products because they expect its ingredients to be sourced from humane suppliers.

He is opening his lawsuit as a possible class action, but no other plaintiffs have joined him yet.