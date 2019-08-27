Lawmakers look to change Suicide Hotline number for easy access

WASHINGTON. (WTAJ) — Lawmakers and the FCC are pushing to change the national number for the suicide crisis hotline to make it easier to remember and use.

In 1958, the first suicide prevention center opened in the U.S. in Los Angeles. Over the years, more centers opened across the country and in the 1990’s suicide became a central issue.

While the current suicide hotline has helped many, the phone number, 1-800-273-8255, isn’t exactly easy to remember. There’s currently bi-bartisan support on the legislation that Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah has introduced.

The new legislation would create a universal 911-style suicide hotline. Those in need would only need to remember three simple numbers: 988.

Supporters say this is something that needs to happen so that more suicidal deaths may be prevented. With quick access from an easy to remember three-digit number, more people may be inclined to call when they’re in distress.