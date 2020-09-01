Lawmakers ask Trump’s postmaster to return sorting machines

A box of absentee ballots waits to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and 10 of Pennsylvania’s members of Congress are asking President Donald Trump’s postmaster general to immediately return sorting machines that were removed, while union officials say the machines’ removal has contributed to a slowdown in mail delivery.

Tuesday’s letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was signed by Casey, a Democrat, all nine Pennsylvania Democrats in the U.S. House and one of nine Pennsylvania Republicans, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

They say they’ve heard from people in every county across Pennsylvania who are gravely concerned about delayed mail delivery. They say at least 30 letter-sorting machines have been removed from Pennsylvania mail facilities.