Laugh at these Super Bowl ads before they air

(AP) — Hannah Waddingham is having quite the year. She stars in a hit Apple TV series, won an Emmy, Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Award_ and now she is adding Super Bowl commercial star to her resume.

The “Ted Lasso” star will appear during the big game in an ad for Rakuten, the online website that gives cash back for purchases.

Lindsay Lohan is looking to improve her life in a Planet Fitness ad that has the former party girl focusing on health and leaving the paparazzi wondering where she has been.

Guy Fieri takes viewers to the Land of Loud Flavors for Bud Light NEXT.

“It was a movie production. It was not what you would expect of a regular commercial. I mean, I’ve done a bunch of commercials. This was not a commercial. This is a 60-second movie,” Fieri said.

Uber Eats is reminding viewers they don’t just deliver the “eats” in an ad featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicholas Braun.

And BMW brings the power with an ad featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault as Zeus, the king of the gods of Mount Olympus and his wife Hera.

Companies are shelling out big bucks to feature these celebrities in the commercials. Ad Age says the cost for about 30 seconds of airtime during the game is set at $7 million this year. To compare, in the past, it has ranged from about five to 6.8 million.

The ads are set to air when the Los Angeles Ram take on the Cincinnati Bengals Feb. 13 on NBC.