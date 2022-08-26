LOS ANGELES, Ca (KCBS) – Just a day after what would have been his 44th birthday, Angelenos commemorated Kobe Bryant on a day that has been dubbed Mamba Day, celebrating the life and career of the Lakers great.

The holiday was specially selected to happen every year on 8/24, corresponding with the two jersey numbers that Bryant wore throughout his 20-year career with the Lakers — 8 and 24.

It was officially recognized by the City of Los Angeles in 2016 after he hung up his sneakers for the final time. Now, more than two years after his tragic death, Mamba Day has a different meaning for the community he impacted so much throughout his life.

In 2021, Congresswoman Michelle Steel introduced a resolution to have the day nationally recognized. A massive mural honoring Bryant and his daughter Gianna was debuted Wednesday morning, spanning 125 feet by 32 feet on the side of the offices of West Coast Trial Lawyers on South Hope Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

It’s the largest portrait of Bryant ever displayed in L.A., created by a duo of artists Odeith and Nikkolas Smith