Keys to managing stress

(WTAJ/CNN) — Regardless of our age, gender, or financial status, we all feel stress.
It’s the body’s reaction to a trigger or experience. But you don’t have to let it ruin your day or life.
Chronic stress can contribute to problems like heart disease, high blood pressure, and mental health disorders.
Here are some tips from mental health experts to help you reduce stress.
- Talk to a healthcare provider
- Get regular exercise and take part in a relaxing activity
- Write down your goals and priorities
- Stay connected to others