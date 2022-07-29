PERRY COUNTY, KY (CBS Newspath) – Parts of Kentucky are underwater and extreme flooding has left many families struggling.

Along with the loss of homes and family members. Most people are left without any of their possession. Even their prized ones. However, one family is tankful that a item has made it’s way back to them.

Squabble creek runs through this area…shooting off the Kentucky River…it is the cause of a lot of the damage and destruction yet there is one family thankful for one item they found.

“His goodness to us.”

Tammy Eversole’s home…is in the middle of squabble creek.

“Our little room, our little room, completely crushed, God is good all the time. All the time, all the time.”

That’s because Abigail Eversole thought she had lost her beloved guitar that she uses to help people. Abigail is a gospel singer and treasured that guitar.

“We can go to the nursing home, in Owsley county and once a week sing and play,” Tammy Eversole said.

Today…the return of this guitar…found inside the Buckhorn school after floating down the creek…is all the blessing they need.

“This guitar is probably the most valuable thing other than my Bible,” said Abigail Eversole. There’s only 10 of these guitars in the world.

A rare item…a rare blessing in so much sadness.