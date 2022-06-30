(WTAJ)– The Fourth of July is filled with summer fun and fireworks, but the loud noises can very easily scare pets.

The Humane Society of the United States says some pets can be sensitive to loud noises and sounds, flashing lights and strong smells. So keep pets indoors on days when people are usually setting off fireworks and by keeping the radio or tv on for them can also be helpful.

If your pet has a history of being scared of fireworks, there are medications available that might help relieve some of your pet’s anxiety and some behavior methods may also help. Before choosing medication owners should speak to their veterinarians first.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Some pets can become so frightened while fireworks are going off , they may try to escape and run away. The humane society says make sure your pet always wears a collar with I-d tags. If your pet is microchipped, make sure the chip is registered with your up to date contact information.