Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek dead at 80

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, CA (WTAJ) — Alex Trebek, the host of the famed show Jeopardy!, has died after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Show officials say he passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and continued to host JEOPARDY!

for the next 18 months.

JEOPARDY! says episodes hosted by Alex will air through December 25, 2020. The show says they are not announcing plans for a new host at this time.