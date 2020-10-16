Jackson Hewitt to hire 22,000 employees in preparation for upcoming tax season

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WTAJ) — Tax Service Jackson Hewitt announced Friday that they are expecting to hire 22,000 employees nationwide in anticipation of the 2020-2021 tax season.

6,000 locations will be participating in two National Hiring Weeks during the weeks of October 26 and November 16, 2020. The independently owned and operated franchise will be hiring for a variety of positions, including temporary and seasonal positions in tax preparation, client support, and similar roles.

During the two National Hiring Weeks, Jackson Hewitt franchises will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and extending offers to qualified candidates. Those with a tax preparation background and anyone looking to start a new career are welcome to apply.

At Jackson Hewitt, we work hard for the hardest working Americans to ensure accurate tax returns with the guaranteed largest refund amount, and we`re looking for people to join our team as tax professionals. Learning, helping, and earning are just some of the benefits that come with joining the Jackson Hewitt team. Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service



Anyone wanting to learn more about Jackson Hewitt’s seasonal and full-time employment opportunities, or enroll in tax education training can visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-preparation-classes. Interested applicants are invited to find a nearby office at www.jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator.