Iran admits it “unintentionally” shot down Ukraine plane

(WTAJ/CBS) — Iranian State TV says Iran ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. The report, citing a military statement, blames human error.

The incident, which Iran had denied a role in, took place within hours of that country’s retaliatory attack on u-s forces after the death of its top general, Qassem Soleiani.

On Friday, CBS News confirmed that the U.S. Military also made an unsuccessful attempt to kill a second key figure of Iran’s Islamic revolutionary guard’s Quds Force, its high-ranking commander in Yemen.

President Trump discussed details about the threats he says prompted the strike against Soleimani.

”We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad. I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies,” said President Donald Trump.

But just last night secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the administration did not have precise information about the threat.

“We don’t know precisely when and we don’t know precisely where, but it was real,” said Mike Pompeo: Secretary.

“Nope. Completely true. Those are completely consistent thoughts. I don’t know exact which minute. We don’t know exactly which day it would have been executed. But it was very clear: Qassem Soleimani himself was plotting a broad, large scale attack on American interests,” said Pompeo.

The sanctions come after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American and coalition forces.

No one was killed in that retaliation for Soleimani’s death, and the U.S. did not strike back, but an Iranian commander vowed harsher revenge would come soon.