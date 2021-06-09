Invasion of cicadas swarm large areas of East, Midwest

Washington, D.C. (WTAJ) — A long-waited, deafening invasion of cicadas is swarming large areas of the East and Midwest.

This group of insects is called “broad 10,” and they emerge from the ground every 17 years. It’s reported that the swarms are so big in the Baltimore-Washington area that they even show up on national weather service radars.

However, they won’t be around much longer, according to Entomologist Sammy Ramsey at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Cicada season has been so exciting, pretty much all the cicadas that exist are out of the ground and they are in the treetops,” he said. “This is the symphony section of the experience.”

After the next four weeks, the cicadas will have fulfilled their 17-year mission, which is mating in the trees to produce the next generation while trying to avoid getting eaten by a bird before they do it, he said.

“They are here for a good time, not a long time,” Ramsey said.

Broad 10 will reemerge in 2038.