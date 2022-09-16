(WTAJ) – A tropical storm forecast to bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands developed over the Caribbean Sea on Thursday, September 15, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Video from the 403rd Wing Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters shows Tropical Storm Fiona as it barreled toward the Caribbean Islands on September 15.

As of Friday, Fiona was packing sustained winds of 50 mph.

Tropical storm conditions were expected to affect the Leeward Islands starting Friday night, the NHC said.