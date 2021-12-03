Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.
The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.
Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners. Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.
