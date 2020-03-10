Hollywood moves release dates, other movies may take global hit amid COVID-19

(WTAJ) — It’s no secret that Hollywood banks on the global box office. When movies such as the last two “Fast” entries, 2015’s “Furious 7” and 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” both grossed over $1 billion worldwide and both earned nearly $400 million in China, it’s obvious how important the foreign box office is.

Last week, the latest James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ had its release pushed back from early April to November. Today, Peter Rabbit II was put on hold. An April 3rd release is now being pushed back to August. Meanwhile, the next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise has actually stopped all production in Italy amid the outbreak.

Others, however, are still on track to be released on time right now. From a double dose of Vin Diesel with “F9”, the 9th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise and his anti-hero film ‘Bloodshot’, to Disney, looking at their live-action Mulan and even Marvel facing an uphill battle with Black Widow.

In January, amid the start of the COVID-19 breakout, China had closed all 70,000 movie theaters in the country with no time table to re-open. This may truly effect a film that is tailor-made for the audience overseas, Mulan.

Boxoffice.com is projecting “Mulan” to open with $65 million in the US, but with a hefty $200 million budget, a delayed China release could be difficult to bounce back from. Some believe that without China, the film may actually lose money for Disney.

Diesel, whose ‘XXX: Return Xander Cage’ only made $45 million in the US, it grossed $165 million in China alone. With ‘Bloodshot’ and ‘F9’ coming out to kick off the blockbuster summer, analysts expect that one, if not both could take a big hit.

Meanwhile, Disney is slated to release “Jungle Cruise”, based on the ride, in July 2020. There’s not telling when theaters in China and the region will re-open, but with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson leading the helm and starring in the film, the domestic box office in America might be able to keep the cruise above water.

Promotional photos from Mulan and Jungle Cruise come from Disney. Bloodshot trailer supplied by Sony Pictures.