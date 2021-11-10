Here’s where veterans can get free food on Veterans Day

(WTAJ) — This Veterans Day, multiple chains across the United States are offering discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Check out the list below. Some locations may require a military ID. Participating stores can vary.

FOOD

Sheetz is offering a free meal and car wash for veterans and active-duty military personnel. You can get a free half sub (turkey or ham) and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations across the United States. The free car wash only applies to Sheetz stores that have a car wash.



Applebees is offering a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu. Veterans will also get a $5 credit to redeem for their next visit. The exclusive menu features the following (this is only valid for dine-in):

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Denny’s is offering a Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel. The Grand Slam lets you pick four items, like bacon, eggs, or pancakes. This is available for dine-in from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin‘ is offering a free donut of your choice at participating stores with no purchase necessary. There is a limit of one per guest while supplies last.

Pizza pizza! Little Caesars is offering a free lunch combo for veterans between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in-store. The combo features a four-slice deep dish pizza with pepperoni and one 20 oz. Pepsi-Cola® product.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert for dine-in guests on Veterans Day. You can choose from the following:

Appetizers

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon

Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

White Wine and Roasted-Garlic Mussels

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Brownie Overboard ®

Key Lime Pie

At Wendy’s, veterans and those who are currently serving in the military can get a free breakfast combo between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m. Breakfast hours at your local Wendy’s may vary by location.

At Starbucks, veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall (12 oz.) hot brewed coffee. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every hot brewed coffee sold to Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong.

