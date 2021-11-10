Here’s where veterans can get free food on Veterans Day

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

American Flag

(WTAJ) — This Veterans Day, multiple chains across the United States are offering discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Check out the list below. Some locations may require a military ID. Participating stores can vary.

FOOD

Sheetz is offering a free meal and car wash for veterans and active-duty military personnel. You can get a free half sub (turkey or ham) and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations across the United States. The free car wash only applies to Sheetz stores that have a car wash.

Applebees is offering a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu. Veterans will also get a $5 credit to redeem for their next visit. The exclusive menu features the following (this is only valid for dine-in):

  • 6 oz. Top Sirloin
  • Double Crunch Shrimp
  • Fiesta Lime Chicken
  • Chicken Tenders Platter
  • Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Oriental Chicken Salad
  • Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Denny’s is offering a Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel. The Grand Slam lets you pick four items, like bacon, eggs, or pancakes. This is available for dine-in from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin‘ is offering a free donut of your choice at participating stores with no purchase necessary. There is a limit of one per guest while supplies last.

Pizza pizza! Little Caesars is offering a free lunch combo for veterans between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in-store. The combo features a four-slice deep dish pizza with pepperoni and one 20 oz. Pepsi-Cola® product.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert for dine-in guests on Veterans Day. You can choose from the following:

Appetizers

  • Lobster and Langostino Pizza
  • Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
  • Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
  • Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip
  • Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon
  • Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
  • Mozzarella Cheesesticks
  • White Wine and Roasted-Garlic Mussels

Desserts

  • Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
  • Brownie Overboard®
  • Key Lime Pie

At Wendy’s, veterans and those who are currently serving in the military can get a free breakfast combo between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m. Breakfast hours at your local Wendy’s may vary by location.

At Starbucks, veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall (12 oz.) hot brewed coffee. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every hot brewed coffee sold to Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss