Here’s where veterans can get free food on Veterans Day

(WTAJ) — This Veterans Day, multiple chains across the United States are offering discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Check out the list below. Some locations may require a military ID. Participating stores can vary.
FOOD
Sheetz is offering a free meal and car wash for veterans and active-duty military personnel. You can get a free half sub (turkey or ham) and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations across the United States. The free car wash only applies to Sheetz stores that have a car wash.
Applebees is offering a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu. Veterans will also get a $5 credit to redeem for their next visit. The exclusive menu features the following (this is only valid for dine-in):
- 6 oz. Top Sirloin
- Double Crunch Shrimp
- Fiesta Lime Chicken
- Chicken Tenders Platter
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
- Oriental Chicken Salad
- Three-Cheese Chicken Penne
Denny’s is offering a Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel. The Grand Slam lets you pick four items, like bacon, eggs, or pancakes. This is available for dine-in from 5 a.m. to noon.
Dunkin‘ is offering a free donut of your choice at participating stores with no purchase necessary. There is a limit of one per guest while supplies last.
Pizza pizza! Little Caesars is offering a free lunch combo for veterans between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in-store. The combo features a four-slice deep dish pizza with pepperoni and one 20 oz. Pepsi-Cola® product.
Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert for dine-in guests on Veterans Day. You can choose from the following:
Appetizers
- Lobster and Langostino Pizza
- Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
- Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
- Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip
- Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon
- Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
- Mozzarella Cheesesticks
- White Wine and Roasted-Garlic Mussels
Desserts
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
- Brownie Overboard®
- Key Lime Pie
At Wendy’s, veterans and those who are currently serving in the military can get a free breakfast combo between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m. Breakfast hours at your local Wendy’s may vary by location.
At Starbucks, veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall (12 oz.) hot brewed coffee. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every hot brewed coffee sold to Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.