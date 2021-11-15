Here’s how to get your Thanksgiving turkey and sides for free

(WTAJ) — They say the best things in life are free, but what about a free turkey, veggies, potatoes, and more for your Thanksgiving dinner? One company is offering just that.

The popular shopping app Ibotta is once again offering 100% cashback when you buy your turkey and ‘fixins’ when you shop at Walmart.

All you have to do is sign up for Ibotta by downloading the app, or online by clicking here and adding the offers for each item. From there, you’ll shop as normal, upload your receipt before Nov. 24 and they’ll take care of the rest.

Don’t worry if you’re already an Ibotta user! Refer your friends and family to Ibotta and complete your free Thanksgiving dinner with a $15 turkey offer. That’s $15 towards your turkey and 100% cashback on everything else.

Here are the eligible offers, according to Ibotta’s webpage.

Offers

There are a total of 10 offers that you can earn 100% cashback on for your Thanksgiving dinner, while supplies last:

Frozen Whole Turkey (select brands, minimum weight 3 lb.)

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

2 Liter Coca Cola

Idahoan Family Size Mashed Potatoes

Birdseye Frozen Vegetables

McCormick Gravy Packet

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

Unfortunately, as of Nov. 15, the offers have ended for cranberry jelly, french fried onions and stuffing mix.

For more information, tips, questions, and a how-to, you can check out the Ibotta free turkey dinner page by clicking here.