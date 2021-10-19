Here are the states that are spelled wrong the most

(WTAJ) — Quick! Spell “Mississippi.” If you’re struggling, you’re not the only one.
According to data collected from Google Trends, internet users have a hard time spelling a lot of states on the map. Transcription Outsourcing compiled the data to show just how rough our spelling bee skills are.
Hawaii takes the crown with the most common misspelling across the United States. The most common misspellings are “Hawiia” “Hawaai” and “Hawiie.”
“Whether this is as a result of people deciding to travel to the exotic island more now UK/EU-US travel is permitted, or people just don’t know how to spell Hawaii, is not clear,” Ben Walker of Transcription Outsourcing said.
Pennsylvania is the runner-up. Searchers are tripped up by the keystone state and spell it as “Pensylvania” or “Pencilvania.” Variations of the phrase “How to Pennsylvania” was searched around 800 times in one month.
Mississippi, Massachusetts and Tenessee round out the top 5. Here is the top 25:
|State
|Most Common Misspelling
|Hawaii
|Hawiia
|Pennsylvania
|Pensylvania
|Mississippi
|Mississipi
|Massachusetts
|Massechussets
|Tennessee
|Tenesse
|Georgia
|Goriga
|Florida
|Floroda
|Oklahoma
|Oklhoma
|Minnesota
|Minnisoda
|Texas
|Texis
|Alabama
|Allabama
|Arizona
|Arazona
|Arkansas
|Arkansis
|Oregon
|Oragon
|Wisconsin
|Wizconson
|Louisiana
|Louisianna
|Michigan
|Mishigan
|Virginia
|Virginnia
|Idaho
|Idhao
|Illinois
|Illionois
|New Hampshire
|New Hamshire
|Maryland
|Meryland
|South Carolina
|South Caralina
|Alaska
|Alasca
|Maine
|Mane
