Heinz launches contest to find their next Head Burger Artist

(WTAJ) — Are you looking for a position that puts your artistic and culinary skills to the test? Well, Heinz may have just the right job for you.

The company is launching what they have called the Art of the Burger contest where you can share your best burger creation for an opportunity to become their next Head Burger Artist. The winner along with a friend will travel around the U.S. to taste different burgers.

The grand prize is topped with $25,000, a lifetime supply of Heinz condiments and a chance to consult on future innovations. If you’re interested in joining the team, you must submit your creation to Heinz online by July 19.