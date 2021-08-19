Flu shots available at pharmacies across the US

(WTAJ) — National pharmacy chains are continuing to offer flu shots as the flu season approaches, in addition to providing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends an annual flu shot for anyone older than six months.

Walmart is offering flu shots at a low cost at all Walmart pharmacies in Pennsylvania.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness for Walmart said. “Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy. It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

CVS is offering free flu shots. Walk-ins are always welcome, according to its website, but you can also make an appointment online.

You can schedule an appointment with Rite Aid online through the Rite Aid Vaccine Central.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Walgreens, you can do so online or by calling 1-800-925-4733. They offer flu shots to anyone ages three and up.

FLU SYMPTOMS

Fever/chills

Headache

Fatigue

Cough

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Sore throat

Vomiting/diarrhea (more common in children)