Hallmark Channel launches wine subscription service

(WTAJ) — What’s better than pairing wine with romantic comedies?

Hallmark had the same question. Introducing the Hallmark Channel Wine Club: a subscription-based service where wine will be shipped to you four times a year paired with suggestions of Hallmark movies to watch.

“Hallmark Channel Wines is proud to present this exciting new way to bring the world of wines right to your doorstep,” Hallmark said on its website. “As a member you can look forward to hand-selected, high-quality wines, each paired with Hallmark Channel movie-viewing suggestions, delicious food pairings and notes from the winemaker. Nothing beats a Hallmark Channel original movie and a delicious glass of wine. Enjoy quarterly shipments delivered to your door with premium wines at a great value, and only available to club members.”

Club members also have the option of choosing between three, six or 12 bottles of wine per shipment. So if you’re planning on doing a Hallmark movie marathon, you’re pretty stocked up. The membership also comes with a wide range of perks, including 10% off all future wine purchases and a complimentary DVD from Hallmark Channel.

You can sign up for the Hallmark Channel Wine Club online.

HALLMARK WINE CLUB PERKS

Bonus Bottles in your introductory offer

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament in your 2021 Holiday shipment

10% off all future wine purchases

Special Shipping Rates

Exclusive LIVE wine tastings with the wine maker

1 Month of Hallmark Movies Now

Complimentary DVD from Hallmark Channel

Complimentary eBook from Hallmark Publishing

Complimentary audiobook from Hallmark Publishing

Tasting Notes and Food Pairings

New, exclusive wines every quarter

Cancel Anytime